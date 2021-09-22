CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple urges people to update their phones after a 'terrifying' hack was discovered

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
Upworthy
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afPsk_0c3oaXtO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34clsY_0c3oaXtO00

A spyware company has developed an easy way to take over any Apple computer, watch, or iPhone so the software giant is asking everyone to update their devices. The malicious software attacks Apple devices through the iMessage app.

"It's absolutely terrifying," said John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at The Citizen Lab, the company that discovered the hack and reported it to Apple.

What's scary about the hack is that it doesn't require the victim to download or click on anything to take effect. A device can be taken over by simply receiving a message. In the cybersecurity industry, it's known as a "zero-click" exploit.

People who have been attacked by the hack are extremely unlikely to know anything happened. "The user sees crickets while their iPhone is silently exploited," Scott-Railton said. "Someone sends you a GIF that isn't, and then you're in trouble. That's it. You don't see a thing."

The Citizen Lab says the hack has been around since February. It was created by NSO Group, an Israeli company that sells its hacking software to "vetted" customers across the world for counterterrorism and law enforcement purposes.

After the attack was discovered by The Citizen Lab and reported to Apple, it created a fix that's available to users in its latest iOS or Mac OS updates. However, most users shouldn't be too concerned about the hack unless they believe they're being targeted by a government that uses NSO's software.

"This will prevent you from being infected with this exploit going forward," Scott-Railton said. "But what we know is NSO is always trying to find other ways to infect people's phones, and they may turn to something else."

Apple thanked The Citizen Lab for notifying them of the hack. "Attacks like the ones described are highly sophisticated, cost millions of dollars to develop, often have a short shelf life, and are used to target specific individuals," Ivan Krstić, Apple's head of Security Engineering and Architecture, said in a statement.

The hack was developed by NSO Group to deploy Pegasus, the spyware it sells to governments around the world to surveil suspected criminals or terrorists. NSO Group claims that the software is only used for those purposes but it's been found on devices belonging to human rights activists, dissidents, and journalists.

The hack was discovered by The Citizen Lab on the phone of a Saudi dissident. "In this case, it's pretty clear that this person was targeted for being an activist and not for any other reason," Bill Marczak, a Citizen Lab senior research fellow, said according to Today.

The company insists that it can't be used to target Americans' phones. Facebook has accused NSO Group of hacking over 1,400 mobile devices using WhatsApp. NSO has disputed the accusation.

How to update your iPhone:

  1. Plug your device into power and connect to the internet with Wi-Fi.
  2. Go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update.
  3. Tap Install Now. If you see Download and Install instead, tap it to download the update, enter your passcode, then tap Install Now.





Comments / 17

Guest
6d ago

Apple’s locked up file system has always been the turnoff for me. Android with its more “computer-like” file system and external device management is far more useful, accessible, and affordable.

Reply
3
Jessica Grumney
7d ago

I did update my phone am still getting calls/ texts of spam

Reply(2)
10
Related
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Chrome under hacker attack — how to update ASAP

Google patched Chrome for Windows, Mac and Linux Monday (Sept. 13) to fix two zero-day flaws being actively used by hackers in attacks. Nine other vulnerabilities were also fixed. You'll want to update your browser ASAP to make sure you're not a sitting duck. To update Chrome in Windows or...
COMPUTERS
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Computer#Hack#Software Update#Imessage#The Citizen Lab#Gif#Nso Group#Israeli#Mac Os#Cbs Mornings#Saudi#Americans#Wi Fi#Settings
abc10up.com

Certain cell phones won’t work after 2022

Wireless phones have become a way of life for most Americans. But phones that require older technology to function may have outlived their usefulness. Marquette County Central Dispatch Department is reminding the community that the end of 3G wireless connection is rapidly approaching. Wireless carriers will discontinue support of 3G devices in 2022. Older style 3G models of Tracfones, flip phones, Jitterbugs, etc. are going to start falling off networks sooner than later.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
Best Life

If You're an Android User, Don't Click on This Text Message

It may seem like the tech world is dominated by Apple, but Android actually controls 73 percent of the world's mobile market, making it the most used smartphone company globally. Though Android may be king size-wise, the cybersecurity experts at NordVPN say Androids are more susceptible to security flaws. While the company claims it has been working to button up security, hackers have found ways to bypass it—and now, experts say if you use an Android phone, you should be wary of a new text message scam related to COVID.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tom's Guide

I just saved $425 on the iPhone 13 Pro — here's how

Leading up to the iPhone 13 unveil event earlier this week, survey data showed that 44% of iPhone owners were planning on upgrading. And according to Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 13 line will account for 33% of all 5G shipments this holiday season. Anticipating high demand, I knew I had to get an iPhone 13 pre-order in fast.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Dangerous Android malware is spreading — beware of text message scam

Cybersecurity researchers have found a text message scam affecting Android smartphone users with nasty malware known as FluBot, and it's reportedly spreading to various countries around the globe. The Android phishing scam has already branched out across Europe earlier this year, originally targeting users in Spain and spreading to the...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

What's the Difference Between iMessage and SMS?

If you’re an iPhone user, you may have wondered why some messages appear in blue bubbles while some are in green—in some cases, you’d get a duplicate message with blue and green speech bubbles. This isn’t just a cute gimmick—it’s Apple’s way of helping you tell apart an iMessage from...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

iPhone 13 is great — but it suffers from one major flaw

The reviews are in, and all four iPhone 13 models have set the standard for smartphones once again. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is pretty close to perfect with improved cameras, impressive battery life and a stellar display with a dynamically adjusting refresh rate. The iPhone 13 Pro is essentially the same, only $100 cheaper. And the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have their strengths, too — they're certainly more than afterthoughts to the iPhone 13 Pro options.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Apple's foldable iPhone will look like this

Samsung may have flooded the market with its foldables, but that has not stopped. . Apple has been reportedly working on a foldable display smartphone for quite some time now. While Apple hasn't commented on the matter till date, several patents won by Apple have hinted towards the Apple's foldable display smartphone dubbed as the '
CELL PHONES
International Business Times

When Is Apple’s iOS 15 Available For Download And Why You Need It

Apple (AAPL) unveiled a flurry of new products on Tuesday, along with its newest operating system for its iPhones and iPads– the iOS 15. The new operating system will be available as a free download on Sept. 20, offering an array of new security features and enhancements for Apple users.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How Often Should You Get a New iPhone?

Is there a right time to buy a new iPhone? Apple devices enjoy some of the longest software support of any manufacturer, but how do you balance this with speed and user experience improvements on new models? Let’s find out. Does Your Device Still Get Updates?. Software updates are important...
CELL PHONES
techviral.net

How to Hide IP Address From Trackers & Websites On iPhone

Well, a few months ago, Apple introduced iOS 15. As expected, iOS 15 brings impressive new features that help you connect, focus, explore and do even more with iPhone. One of the noticeable features of iOS 15 is the ability to hide the IP Address. This is a new privacy...
CELL PHONES
Upworthy

Upworthy

43K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy