Check out these customized car condos at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac

The M1 Concourse is home to more than 250 condos owned by a community who have one thing in common: their love of cars.

Each garage door opens into a condo customized by its owner.

In Dale Hadel’s garage, you’ll find plenty of American muscle inside a uniquely themed condo.

"We happen to like aviation. So we we chose an aviation theme," said Hadel, president of Global Technology Inc.

Hadel’s Hangar is a great place to hang out.

"We use it for events that, you know, when they're special events here, we're in a unique part of the track where we're at the end of the track," said Hadel. "It's got a lot of hybrid use. And it's fun to have, you know, for clients, for friends, for family and neighbors and guests."

Hadel says the M1 Concourse is a great community.

"I think the most important thing is the camaraderie between all of the the garage owners," he said.

Fellow garage owner James D’Agostini owns a condo that was designed by his son.

"My son is an architect and he actually designed it on a card system," said D'Agostini, a car enthusiast. "Our idea was industrial, kind of a hard modern and modern industrial with some dark colors, a lot of steel."

He added, "the color scheme. We wanted to go with red, black and grays and white walls."

D’Agostini collects luxury sports cars, muscle cars and exotics. He created a unique feature to bring his vehicles to the second floor.

"We designed a lift. That's a floor in it, in essence, that goes up and down. And when it's up, it just looks like a continuation of the floor in the mezzanine," he said.

Just down the way is the Kozyras' condo, which displays a gorgeous collection of vehicles.

"I wanted each of the cars to have sort of a home that they came home to in the garage. So we built a road in the middle. And so you drive down the road, you back the car up and it's backed up to a garage inside the garage," said Melissa Kozyra, a car enthusiast.

Bill and Melissa Kozyra love having their supercars from Ford GTs to Porsche to Ferraris at the M1 Concourse.

"On one hand, restoring our car, our collector cars here. But we also have the benefit of being able to drive on the performance track, which we enjoy very much with my wife and I," said Bill Kozyra, president and CEO of TI Fluid Systems.

"It's a phenomenal entertainment space. We have a view right out the window here with the garage door, with the track," he said. "When I can come to M1 Concourse and be around our cars and be around the track and have the opportunity to drive on the track, which we do, including our friends and family, and then have an entertainment function that follows the track event, it's probably the best way I could possibly spend my day."