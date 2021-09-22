CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blind Brook School officials hope state allows students back into shuttered school by next week

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

Blind Brook School District officials say they are hoping to submit a temporary application with the state to bring students back to the Ridge Street school next week.

School leaders announced this plan during a town hall meeting Tuesday night as they laid out their plans to reopen the building.

Last Wednesday, the state shut down the Ridge Street School after students were in the building for three days.

The school had numerous fire safety violations and lacked a certificate of occupancy because of ongoing and extensive construction in the building, according to the state Education Department.

As a result, students have been moved to remote learning for this entire week.

MORE: Parents claim Blind Brook School District didn’t notify them about school closure until too late
MORE: School officials: Ridge Street School closed indefinitely, students to learn remotely

District Superintendent Dr. Patrick Brimstein told parents at Tuesday’s meeting that he and the board are working as quickly as possible to get kids back in the classroom.

"Although we don't have all the answers, we are working ferociously to find them, not as a collection as individuals, but as a group of people pulling in the same direction," he said.

An inspector from the state Education Department is expected to inspect the school on Monday.

