The Elder Scrolls Online will be debuting Nvidia's new Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing technology, as announced via a stream on the official Twitch channel on Friday. This is the first game that will be running this new tech, which will be out on the PTS soon. The technology doesn't improve performance, but it will be an option to enable better anti-aliasing at native resolution as the game ages, so things should look better and not hobble the resolution.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO