CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

D-backs Preview #151: 9/21 vs. Braves

By Jim McLennan
azsnakepit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTouki Toussaint may be among the most infamous first round draft picks in Diamondbacks’ history. He was originally chosen by the team in 2014 draft - how long ago it seems now - with the 16th overall pick. But he never appeared above A-ball for Arizona, because Dave Stewart traded him to the Braves almost as soon as rules permitted, in what was basically a salary dump to get rid of Bronson Arroyo. The D-backs saved $10 million, in a deal which was heavily panned at the time: first SnakePit comment, “This trade is so bad that even Kevin Towers would laugh at how bad it was.” But, at least to this point, I’d say it likely doesn’t count as even among the five worst trades of the Stewart era.

www.azsnakepit.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FanSided

The Atlanta Braves suspended game also suspended reality

It is said that there are “lies, damned lies, and statistics”. In that light, the Atlanta Braves compiled a few statistics on Friday. Ah, the suspended game. This was a game situation created when the rain ended a scheduled double-header between the Atlanta Braves and the Padres on July 21st.
MLB
chatsports.com

Game Thread 9/14/2021, Braves vs. Rockies

The Braves have won their past two series and in the series before that, they split a four-game series with the Rockies in Denver. It’s time to see if the Braves can get off to a good start against these same Rockies, except this time it’s at the ballpark in Cobb County. Winning the first game is always imperative and hopefully Atlanta gets the job done tonight.
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Ahmed
Person
Luke Weaver
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Phil Gosselin
Person
Touki Toussaint
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Pavin Smith
Person
David Peralta
Person
Seth Beer
Person
Bronson Arroyo
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Josh Vanmeter
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Torey Lovullo
Person
Daulton Varsho
chatsports.com

Game Thread 9/20/21, Braves at Diamondbacks

The Braves are heading into the desert right in the midst of a divisional pennant race. Arizona’s season has basically been over since June. Two teams on very different paths are set to collide tonight, and the onus has been placed squarely on the shoulders of the Braves to take care of business this evening. Will they get the job done, or will the Snakes jump up and bite them? We’re about to find out!
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#D Backs#Lineups Braves#Varsho Rf#Freddie Freeman#Eddie#Diamondbacks#Snakepit#Spring Training
azsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 9/21: Brave to ask

[D’backs.com] ‘It fell apart’: Mejía falters in home debut - Making his sixth career MLB start, Humberto Mejía took the mound at Chase Field for the first time on Monday night. The 24-year-old right-hander will hope to pitch here many more times, as he aims to secure a permanent spot in the D-backs’ rotation in the future. However, Mejía’s Arizona home debut didn’t go nearly as well as his previous Major League outings. But it was still a valuable learning experience for him at this stage in his young career. Although Mejía showed glimpses of what could make him a talented big league pitcher, his night took a sharp turn in the middle innings, ending after he had allowed six runs in four-plus frames in the D-backs’ 11-4 loss to the Braves. Mejía gave up eight hits and walked two while striking out four.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Braves intend to keep piling on lowly D-backs

The Atlanta Braves have rebounded from a four-game slide with three consecutive victories. The National League East leaders strive to continue the momentum on Wednesday night when they face the lowly Arizona Diamondbacks in the third contest of a four-game series at Phoenix. Atlanta (79-70) has outscored the Diamondbacks 17-5...
MLB
dallassun.com

Braves rout D-backs, gain game in NL East race

Adam Duvall hit a mammoth homer and Austin Riley had three doubles and three RBIs as the Atlanta Braves trounced the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-4 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Phoenix. Freddie Freeman had three hits and two RBIs, including a pair of run-scoring hits...
MLB
Arizona Sports

Braves power past D-backs behind 7-run 5th inning

PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Riley had three doubles and three RBIs, Adam Duvall added a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves extended their lead in the NL East by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-4 on Monday night. The Braves pushed their advantage to three games over the Philadelphia Phillies, who...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
azsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks Extend Manager Torey Lovullo for 2022 with an option for 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced this morning that Torey Lovullo has been given a contract extension for 2022 with an option for 2023. The decision may come as a surprise to some, considering the team’s current 48-104 record, tied for the worst in MLB. However it has been a year of injuries and oddities, and the team roster has clearly been outgunned.
MLB
Reuters

Braves slug three homers, cruise past D-backs

EditorsNote: Changes to “flied out to center” in penultimate graf. Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies hit two-run homers and Jorge Soler added a solo blast to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 6-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Freddie Freeman had two hits and scored...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy