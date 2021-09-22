D-backs Preview #151: 9/21 vs. Braves

Touki Toussaint may be among the most infamous first round draft picks in Diamondbacks’ history. He was originally chosen by the team in 2014 draft - how long ago it seems now - with the 16th overall pick. But he never appeared above A-ball for Arizona, because Dave Stewart traded him to the Braves almost as soon as rules permitted, in what was basically a salary dump to get rid of Bronson Arroyo. The D-backs saved $10 million, in a deal which was heavily panned at the time: first SnakePit comment, “This trade is so bad that even Kevin Towers would laugh at how bad it was.” But, at least to this point, I’d say it likely doesn’t count as even among the five worst trades of the Stewart era.