Bad weather, pandemic causing liquor shortage in New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

There is an alcohol shortage in New Jersey – mainly of liquor and wine.

Experts say that the shortage was caused by bad weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a lack of labor and materials.

But the demand for alcohol has been on the rise since the start of the pandemic. Now restaurants, bars and liquor stores are deciding where to go from here.

“It’s a store-by-store decision… There’s a couple of things that we’ll limit to one bottle per customer so that we can try to spread it out as much as we can to service our customers,” says Joe Ringwood, the general manager of Super Cellars in Ringwood and Westwood.

It may be possible to find the specific type of spirit you want, but finding a specific brand may be a challenge.

Comments / 13

Reina Bella
6d ago

I see it’s causing problems at the food store been 2 weeks seeing a lot things that they are out if no stock my question is something bigger is happening

Reply(3)
5
DINO!
6d ago

No worries… legal marijuana is coming in 2022…but wait, wasn’t that a campaign promise of Photo Op Phil Murphy 4 years ago💩

Reply
3
