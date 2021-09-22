New Jersey immigration advocates march in Washington DC for reform

A group of immigration advocates from New Jersey marched in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

The groups – Make the Road New Jersey and Wind of the Spirit – are demanding that Congress address what they say are key issues in the budget reconciliation package. They were joined by thousands of activists from 30 states.

“We are in the fight for climate justice. We are in the fight to demand a pathway to citizenship for essential workers, TPS holders, health care workers, DACA recipients,” says Erika Martinez with Make the Road New Jersey.

Democratic lawmakers’ latest effort to include immigration reform in their proposed spending bill was rebuffed on Monday in the Senate.