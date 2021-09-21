CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Bullets (and quips) fly in violent, fast-talking 'Copshop'

Hastings Tribune
 8 days ago

There are sterile COVID movies — actors separated by computer screens, interacting on Zoom calls — and then there's "Copshop," director Joe Carnahan's filmed-during-the-pandemic B-movie shoot-em-up, in which he uses a small cast of actors and a one-location shoot to create as much mayhem as humanly possible. This gritty romp...

www.hastingstribune.com

High-Def Digest

Copshop - Theatrical Review

Carnahan made a name for himself back in 2002 with Narc. After that, he added the fast-paced chaotic action in Smokin' Aces, followed by the remake of The A-Team and the start of his relationship with Liam Neeson that led to wolves in The Grey. Carnahan has a particular knack for telling stories, whether they are a slow-paced neo-noir thriller or a fast-paced action film that is fun for the whole family. With Copshop, Carnahan and writer Mark Williams (creator of Ozark), have perfectly conjured up a turbulent story that pits cops vs criminals inside a police headquarters that feels like a funhouse right out of a carnival.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

‘Copshop’ Review: Gerard Butler in a Police-Station Pressure Cooker

In one of the more effective scenes in “Copshop,” a hitman, played with psychotic geek gusto by Toby Huss (rocking a Ben Davidson mustache), strolls into a desert police station in Nevada carrying a bouquet of birthday balloons. He kills several cops, and he ends up walking down a hall blasting away — with a snub-barreled submachine gun that spits out bullets with raw fire — at a door made of bullet-proof glass. (He figures if he fires enough shots, he can crack it open. And he does.) Behind the door stands Officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder), flecked with beads of grace-under-pressure sweat as she tries, like someone in a countdown-to-the-apocalypse thriller, to reset the password that will allow her to enter the adjacent room. The director, Joe Carnahan, cuts between the bullets blazing and the password resetting, and the gonzo ballistic relentlessness of it all is…entertaining.
MOVIES
thepeachreview.com

‘Copshop’ Review: A Film Packed with Action, Suspense, and Alexis Louder

With a start that left little to be desired, the project as a whole was fantastic. Copshop is a violent, gory, hilarious, action flick. Even though names like Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo dominated marketing for the film, the real hero of the project is Alexis Louder, the film’s protagonist. In a remote area of Nevada, a police station quickly comes under siege as a series of crooked crops intersect with a handful of contract killers on a mission. Butler plays a hitman named Bob Viddick and Grillo plays a bad guy turned rat named Teddy Murretto. Louder plays Valerie Young, a young policewoman that uses a combination of prior training and pure instinct to navigate through the chaos.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Exclusive Interview: Gerard Butler And Alexis Louder Talk Copshop

For fans of the mid-budget action thriller, the prospect of seeing Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo sharing the screen is about as exciting as it gets. Throw in Grillo’s regular creative collaborator and Smokin’ Aces, The Grey, The A-Team and Boss Level director Joe Carnahan, and the end result is wildly entertaining shoot em’ up Copshop.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Florida Star

Popcorn With Zenger: ‘Copshop’ Is A Crazy Fun Violent Experience

The current cinematic landscape is calling for more remakes and reboots than the human mind can tolerate. A simple request for modern film studios: if a lack of originality is now mandated, can we at least have films that are inspired by classics instead of being just cheap knockoffs of them?
MOVIES
Deadline

Saban Films To Acquire Alejandro Hidalgo’s Horror Drama ‘The Exorcism Of God’ Ahead Of Fantastic Fest Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films is finalizing a deal to acquire The Exorcism of God, a horror drama from Alejandro Hidalgo (The House at the End of Time), which is set to premiere today at Fantastic Fest. The company will handle the film’s distribution in the U.S., as well as in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland and South Africa, with XYZ Films continuing to oversee international sales in other territories. The feature, set in an isolated Mexican town, follows Father Peter Williams (Will Beinbrink), an American exorcist who becomes possessed by the Devil, subsequently committing a terrible sacrilege. 18 years later, the consequences of his sin come...
MOVIES
hillcountrynews.com

Review: ‘Copshop’ has fun with a bunch of bad men and 1 good woman

“Copshop” is an enjoyable, slow-burn action movie featuring a smart script, sharp direction, strong cast — and the emergence of a possible star. In Gun Creek, Nevada, a sketchy …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage,...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

The Demon Inside (Review)

Director – Joey Moran (Pals, The Z Virus) Starring – Joseph Rene (Dead of Night, Between Hell and a Heartbeat), Madeline Thelton (Big Bad, Furious in Alabama), and Chloe Lee (The Secret: Dare to Dream, Minari) Release Date – 2017. Rating – 3/5. I hate how horror fans never give...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Grillo
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Joe Carnahan
Person
Toby Huss
news3lv.com

Derek Sante reviews Copshop, Cry Macho and Tacoma FD

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Handcuffing itself to theater seats this weekend is Copshop starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo. The story follows a con man on the run that gets himself arrested to essentially hide out in a small-town police station. Unfortunately, the hired guns looking for him are not going to let a little thing like "The Law" get in their way. From the director that made movies like Smokin Aces, The A-team and boss level comes a slow burn movie that explodes with a B+ rating from me!
LAS VEGAS, NV
comicmix.com

REVIEW: F9: The Fast Saga

Since 2001, long before Tony Stark got shelled, a kinetic shared universe was quietly taking shape and across the last two decades, the Fast & Furious franchise has become a homegrown phenomenon. This testosterone- and diesel-fueled series has become increasingly popular worldwide but has grown like kudzu, uncontrolled and able to entangle all who come near.
MOVIES
Brainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Copshop’ shoots first, asks questions later

BAXTER — A con artist on the run, a pair of contract killers and a rookie cop holed up in a small-town police station — what could go wrong?. It turns out plenty in the new movie “Copshop,” an action-thriller set in a desolate Nevada area where the difference between good and bad is blurred in a plot full of twists and turns.
BAXTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Southern#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Deadline

‘13 Minutes’ Trailer: Quiver Distribution’s New Disaster Pic Starring Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Amy Smart & More

13 Minutes follows four families in a Heartland town as they are tested in a single day when a tornado hits, forcing paths to cross and redefining the meaning of survival. The trailer starts with people in a state of panic as a tornado outbreak is coming. These families have dealt with tornadoes before, but nothing quite like this. Finally, the four come together and try to make it through the night.
MOVIES
The Independent

Film review: With humor, ‘Venom 2’ leans into relationships

“ Venom: Let There Be Carnage ” is best when it’s not trying to be a comic book movie.That fact may not bode especially well for future spinoffs and integrations within the so-called “Spider-Verse,” but one senses that director Andy Serkis screenwriter Kelly Marcel and star/producer Tom Hardy are aware of this weakness. And they made the smart choice to lean into the oddball relationship between Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote Venom.There is nothing remotely necessary about this sequel, which is itself a fruitless line of judgment to get into when it comes to any movie let alone...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
MOVIES
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Star Wars Visions Review

Offering nine short stories from some of the hottest anime studios at this time, Star Wars Visions manages to be a showcase of gorgeous animation hampered by a lot of same-yness or downright boring storytelling.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Copshop’ Breaks Through in Action-Crazy Specialty Box Office Rankings

As the specialty sector continues to wait for an influx of buzzy awards-leaning titles in the coming months and early contenders flame out at the box office (including newcomers like “Blue Bayou” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which both recently debuted to dismal dollars), the usual fare reigns supreme: action, and lots of it. While the blockbuster side of the equation continues to see heartening returns for films like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Free Guy,” and “F9” (now also a VOD smash hit), even the indie and specialty market is crazy for bombastic adventures. Look no...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

CarousHELL the 2nd (Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. A few years ago director Steve Rudzinski released the slasher CarousHELL and it was one of my favorite films of the year. Hell, it’s a movie I still recommend to genre fans to this day. I love Steve’s imagination and the movies he releases always work regardless of what kind of genre he’s aiming for. When Steve announced a sequel I was all about it. I couldn’t wait to see where he was going to take us but when he hit me up to review it you can bet your sweet ass and half a tit that I was ready to dive into it. Thanks Steve for always supporting Horror Society!
MOVIES

