Kentucky State

Winter Juniors Qualifier Sean Mackey (2022) Verbals To Kentucky

By Matthew Harder
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMackey achieved his first Winter Juniors cut in July, and has steadily improved in his mid-distance freestyle events, as well as the 400 IM. Current photo via Sean Mackey. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

