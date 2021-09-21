The backstory behind the Medicare Advantage ads
Almost daily a solicitation arrives in my mailbox trying to entice me into buying a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. Open enrollment is approaching October 15. Advise, an outfit that claims they are health Plan Medicare experts, wants me to “get the most from Medicare.” Another outfit, eHealth Insurance Services, said new benefits were available in my county, and a third seller, Medicare Advocates in South Jordan, Utah, advised, “You may experience changes to your Medicare Plan next year.”www.shelbynews.com
Comments / 0