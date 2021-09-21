CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

The backstory behind the Medicare Advantage ads

By Trudy Lieberman Hoosier Health
Shelbyville News
 9 days ago

Almost daily a solicitation arrives in my mailbox trying to entice me into buying a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. Open enrollment is approaching October 15. Advise, an outfit that claims they are health Plan Medicare experts, wants me to “get the most from Medicare.” Another outfit, eHealth Insurance Services, said new benefits were available in my county, and a third seller, Medicare Advocates in South Jordan, Utah, advised, “You may experience changes to your Medicare Plan next year.”

www.shelbynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kaiser Family Foundation

Dental, Hearing, and Vision Costs and Coverage Among Medicare Beneficiaries in Traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage

Notably missing among covered benefits for older adults and people with long-term disabilities who have Medicare coverage are dental, hearing, and vision services, except under limited circumstances. Results from a recent KFF poll indicate that 90% of the public says expanding Medicare to include dental, hearing, vision is a “top” or “important” priority for Congress. Policymakers are proposing to add coverage for these services as part of budget reconciliation legislation, and a provision to add these benefits to traditional Medicare was included in the version of H.R. 3 that passed the House of Representatives in the 116th Congress.
HEALTH SERVICES
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

UnitedHealth, Anthem Medicare Advantage plans penalized for inadequate spending

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has blocked four Medicare Advantage plans from enrolling new members in 2022 because they didn't spend the minimum threshold on medical benefits, with three UnitedHealthcare plans and one Anthem plan failing to hit the required 85% mark three years in a row. Medicare...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Clover Health brings COVID-19 vaccines to Medicare Advantage members' homes

Clover Health is kick-starting a new initiative to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to Medicare Advantage members right in their homes. The move is part of a collaborative effort with New York City-based MedArrive as it begins serving members in New Jersey, according to the Sept. 16 announcement. The partnership with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Plans#Medicare Premiums#Backstory#Ma#Medicare Advocates#Medicare Advantage#Health Affairs
goldrushcam.com

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Releases 2022 Premiums and Cost-Sharing Information for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans

September 30, 2021 - The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released the 2022 premiums, deductibles and other key information for Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans in advance of the annual Medicare Open Enrollment to help Medicare enrollees decide on coverage that fits their needs. The average premium for Medicare Advantage plans will be lower in 2022 at $19 per month, compared to $21.22 in 2021, while projected enrollment continues to increase. As previously announced, the average 2022 premium for Part D coverage will be $33 per month, compared to $31.47 in 2021.
HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

AARP Launches $4M Ad Buy Calling Out Big Pharma’s Lies and Scare Tactics on Medicare Negotiation

  AARP has launched a full-scale campaign, including a $4 million ad buy, pushing back on false claims from the pharmaceutical industry that reforms would limit Americans’ access to medicines. AARP has called for fair drug prices for years and is urging Congress to pass legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, put a cap on out-of-pocket costs […]
INDUSTRY
healthcaredive.com

OIG flags potential $5B overpaid to Medicare Advantage plans

A federal watchdog is again raising concerns about risk-adjusted payments in the Medicare Advantage program and whether insurers are gaming the system to make more money. The sicker a Medicare Advantage beneficiary, the more money an insurer will receive to take care of that member. The report highlights how some beneficiaries may appear sicker as a result of insurers conducting certain assessments, outside of a physician's office, to add a diagnosis to accrue the higher risk-adjusted payment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
healthleadersmedia.com

An Ad’s Charge That Price Haggling Would ‘Swipe $500B From Medicare’ Is Incorrect

"These guys [insurance companies and Washington bureaucrats] are working together to swipe $500 billion from Medicare to pay for Pelosi and Schumer's out-of-control spending spree." — Video advertisement from the 60 Plus American Association of Senior Citizens. This article was published on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Kaiser Health News.
HEALTH
thechiefleader.com

Losing Bidder for City Medicare Advantage Contract Files Suit

The health-care provider that was passed over for a Medicare Advantage program the city is shifting 250,000 retired employees to as of Jan. 1 has filed suit in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, claiming the winning bidder did not meet the selection criteria and that the award process was changed to its detriment.
INDIANA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

CMS releases 2022 Cost-sharing Medicare Advantage & Rx plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its 2022 cost-sharing plans premiums, deductibles with other information for Medicare Advantage and Part D Rx plans, in advance of the annual Medicare open enrollment. The annual Medicare Open Enrollment period is October 15, 2021,...
ALBANY, NY
Marietta Daily Journal

Nonprofit linked to PhRMA behind ads opposing drug pricing changes

WASHINGTON — The nonprofit organization behind a wide-reaching ad campaign against allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices has deep ties to pharmaceutical lobbyists. A cable ad campaign has made a patient group called the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease ubiquitous on television screens in Washington, D.C., and 13 states including Arizona, Colorado and Georgia.
ADVOCACY
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Humana, Kelsey-Seybold team to expand Humana's Medicare Advantage provider network

Major insurer Humana has partnered with multi-specialty group practice Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, signing an in-network agreement that Humana hopes will allow expanded access to value-based care, through a broadening of its Medicare Advantage provider network in the Houston area. The insurer expects the move will expand access to care to include...
HOUSTON, TX
FingerLakes1

Medicare

Lowering Medicare eligibility age to 60 will cost seniors at least $10K per year. Proponents of Democrats’ push to lower the Medicare eligibility age to 60 say there’s good reason to do so despite costs that would come with it. Currently, Medicare eligibility begins at age 65. Lawmakers in Congress want to see that age lowered ... MORE.
JOE BIDEN
courierjournal.net

Medicare and the Marketplace

Some of the most frequently asked questions we get from people under the age of 65 concerns the relationship between the Marketplace (Obamacare) and Medicare. There seems to be a great deal of confusion about how these two insurance programs work. Here are this week’s questions:. Will my Marketplace insurance...
FLORENCE, AL
The Weekly Challenger

Free Medicare counseling offered to Medicare beneficiaries

GULFPORT – Medicare beneficiaries, their caregivers, and family members who have questions or concerns about Medicare and related health insurance topics have a new place to turn. The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco & Pinellas County will be partnering with Gulfport Public Library to provide Medicare counseling through the SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) Program.
GULFPORT, FL
money.com

Will There Be a Fourth Stimulus Check Just for Older Americans?

A nonpartisan group is asking Congress to issue another round of $1,400 stimulus checks, and this time the payments would go just to older Americans. The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) recently told members via email about its plan to push for special stimulus payments to help offset potential spikes in Medicare and other expenses for older Americans. In the messages, TSCL asked members how they've been impacted by inflation this year. The group plans to use the responses to help it lobby Congress for additional $1,400 checks targeted to people who receive Social Security.
BUSINESS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy