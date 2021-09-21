The backstory behind the Medicare Advantage ads

Notably missing among covered benefits for older adults and people with long-term disabilities who have Medicare coverage are dental, hearing, and vision services, except under limited circumstances. Results from a recent KFF poll indicate that 90% of the public says expanding Medicare to include dental, hearing, vision is a “top” or “important” priority for Congress. Policymakers are proposing to add coverage for these services as part of budget reconciliation legislation, and a provision to add these benefits to traditional Medicare was included in the version of H.R. 3 that passed the House of Representatives in the 116th Congress.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 DAYS AGO