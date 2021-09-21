CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMN: Slow your roll

By Emma Hill, News Editor
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the more compact and easy-to-navigate campuses I’ve visited, SFA makes going to class a breeze. Even forestry or education majors, whose buildings stray a little farther off the beaten path, can walk to their classes in fifteen minutes or less. This would be laughable at a campus like A&M, where taking a shuttle from class to class is the only way to hope to make it on time. However, one impediment to this ease of navigation still irks me to this day: wheeled pedestrians.

