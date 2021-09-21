COLUMN: Slow your roll

There’s no article of clothing more universal than a pair of denim jeans. How you wear those jeans, though, well that’s all a matter of personal taste. From the rise of the waist to the fit of the leg and everything in between (button fly versus zipper included), every man’s got his own unique set of denim preferences, like a sartorial fingerprint. Some even prefer their denim shorter. Right now, though, we’re here to talk about one thing, and one thing only: To cuff or not to cuff.

