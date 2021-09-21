Monday Night Football: Lions vs. Packers

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a pull out all the stops kind of week at Halas Hall after the offense’s abysmal performance against the Browns. CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reports that includes Matt Nagy inviting the players to give their input on Tuesday. “We had a good talk with him. Take a step back and egos aside looking at this thing. What do we gotta do to get back on track,” said Bears tight end Cole Kmet. “I think that’s big of him to do that. A lot of coaches wouldn’t do that. He stepped back, ‘what do my guys think?’ We know we’ll...

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO