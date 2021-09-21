CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Night Football: Lions vs. Packers

Cover picture for the articleThe final game of Week 2 will be a Monday Night Football NFC North matchup featuring the Detroit Lions (0-1) on the road against the Green Bay Packers (0-1). The Packers lead the all-time series between these teams, 102-72-7, including having won the past four meetings, most recently in mid-December 2020 with a 31-24 victory. Aaron Rodgers and Co. looked rough in their season opener, losing to the Saints by a whopping 3-38. The Lions’ Week 1 loss to the 49ers was at least a respectable 33-41.

