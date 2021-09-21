CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden makes the case at the UN for using 'relentless diplomacy' instead of military might to solve global crises

By Kate Sullivan, Maegan Vazquez, Kevin Liptak, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Tuesday detailed his vision for leading the United States into a new era of diplomacy as he sought to reassure allies -- some freshly skeptical -- he was moving past the "America First" era of foreign policy. He used his first speech to the United Nations...

