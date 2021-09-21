Illinois Basketball: 5 reasons the Illini are a top 10 program
Illinois basketball isn’t rebuilding after last season, they are reloading and ready to make another run. The Illini are poised to do some damage in the college basketball world in 2021-22. Despite some people thinking they aren’t a top 15 program, the Orange and Blue return some great talent and are bringing in great replacements for the departing players. But is Illinois one of the top teams in the nation?writingillini.com
Comments / 0