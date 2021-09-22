Family members found dead in Glenaire home died from natural causes
GLENAIRE — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has determined the three people whose bodies were found a Glenaire home July 21 died of natural causes. A welfare check was conducted that afternoon in the 400 block of Wherritt Lane. The bodies of Roger Wilfong, 66, his 67-year-old sister Mary Wilfong, their 99-year-old mother Virginia King and a dog were found dead inside the home. An autopsy determined Roger, the caretaker for his mother and sister, likely died from choking on food on June 21. Investigators believe being without Roger’s care contributed to Mary and Virginia’s deaths.www.kmzu.com
