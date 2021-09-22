Aaron W. Hankins, 52, of Seymour, IN passed away on September 17, 2021. Aaron was born on March 9, 1969, in Fairfax, Virginia to Earl and Sharon (Hosmer) Hankins. Aaron married the love of his life, Mary Smith, on March 13, 1993, in Butlerville, IN. From this union, they had 4 beautiful children. Aaron was a member of the Indiana Army National Guard for a number of years. He owned his own business, Hankins Heating & Air, in Seymour. Aaron loved going on adventures and road trips with his family, traveling, watching tv, and going to movies. Aaron was tough as nails but had a heart of gold. He would drop anything he was working on to help someone in need. He was a jack of all trades and could fix just about anything he put his hands on. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and family always came first.