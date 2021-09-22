CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA Asks Airlines to Help with Unruly Passenger Crisis

By Joe Cortez
flyertalk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith unruly passenger reports continuing to climb at an alarming rate, the Federal Aviation Administration wants airlines to do more to stop the problem. The agency is giving carriers one week to say how they plan on curbing passenger incidents before they become serious issues. Once again, the Federal Aviation...

