Do not allow CMP to keep us in the dark about Question 1. Despite the ads that depict Question 1 as affecting more than high impact transmission line projects, it will not. This transmission line project is not about going back in time to stop any other construction projects. It is about foreign companies using Maine as a conduit to feed Massachusetts for big profits. It is about big corporations taking our public lands from Mainers without any due process or law.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO