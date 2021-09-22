CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'The Voice' Season 21 Team Rosters: Watch All of the Blind Auditions

By Meredith B. Kile‍
ETOnline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Voice season 21 is underway and the coaches are here to win!. During the Blind Audition rounds, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and new coach Ariana Grande are building their rosters, turning their chairs for their favorite singers and doing their best to recruit them to their team. So far, they'e been wowed by sibling trio Girl Named Tom, Elvis-inspired Peedy Chavis, backup singer Wendy Moten and more!

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
justjaredjr.com

Nick Jonas Has 1 Piece of Advice for Ariana Grande on 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas doesn’t have much advice for Ariana Grande joining The Voice!. The 28-year-old singer will be making her debut as the newest coach on the competition series TONIGHT (September 20). As the most recent addition to the panel aside from her, earlier this year Nick shared just one small...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Flirty Dress As She & Blake Shelton Serenade Each Other At CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ‘Happy Anywhere’ — but especially while performing onstage together at CMA’s Summer Jam!. Country music’s biggest stars hit the stage for CMA Summer Jam, which meant that, of course Blake Shelton was on the list. The singer performed some of his hits, including one duet with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. Summer Jam took place at the end of July, just weeks after Blake and Gwen’s wedding, and they definitely still had that newlywed glow. Gwen was even giving bridal vibes with her lacy white look for the performance!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Jokes About the Show Replacing Him

He has been a coach on NBC’s The Voice for 21 seasons, but even country singer Blake Shelton is joking about how long the network will keep him on the hit series. On Friday Shelton and the new The Voice coach, Ariana Grande, have reportedly been chatting about how she may oust him from his seat on the singing competition’s stage. Most recently, Grande shared a screenshot of a hilarious exchange between her and the country singer, which showed Shelton sending her a snapshot of an article titled, “Producers at The Voice May Replace Blake Shelton After Ariana Grande Brings Fresh Energy.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Sasha Allen
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Elvis
Person
Wendy Moten
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
CinemaBlend

Ariana Grande's Only Been On The Voice For A Short Time, But She's Already 'Broken All The Rules’

Only two episodes of The Voice’s 21st season have aired so far, and fans can already tell that new coach Ariana Grande is a force to be reckoned with. On the first night of Blind Auditions, Grande used some impressively quick math skills to take longtime coach Blake Shelton down a peg. But the cast and crew of The Voice, who have been working with the pop superstar since June, were probably already keyed into Grande’s ways, as she recently divulged that she’s been a bit of a rule-breaker since joining the show.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence Over Ellen DeGeneres Comparisons

Kelly Clarkson has no intention of replacing Ellen DeGeneres as the queen of daytime television as The Kelly Clarkson Show moves into The Ellen DeGeneres Show's timeslot when it ends next spring. In a new interview with The New York Times, the singer addressed the comparison after NBCUniversal's scheduling update in May.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

‘The Voice’ Producers Looking To Replace Blake Shelton After 21 Seasons

Ariana Grande’s arrival at The Voice has changed everything, including the future on the show of its only original star, Blake Shelton. “Current top ten artists like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Elish, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd, were all hesitant about staring on a competition show before Ariana Grande signed on,” a source tells Radar.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blind Audition#Nbc#The Blind#Television#The Voice#Haileygreen122#Chavonrodgers#Paris Winningham#Pariswinningham#Carolinaalonsox
imdb.com

See Blake Shelton's Text to Ariana Grande After Report Claimed She's Kicking Him Off The Voice

Blake Shelton is not too happy that The Voice producers might soon tell him "thank u, next." Unverified rumors spread this week that the NBC singing competition is looking to permanently replace Shelton with someone younger, due to the popularity of this season's newbie, Ariana Grande. But the longtime coach isn't going out without a fight and actually picked one with Grande after the reports surfaced. According to a photo dump that Grande posted on Instagram on Sept. 24, Shelton gave her his unfiltered reaction to the potentially demoralizing news. Her text screenshot showed Shelton sharing a link to one...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 1 recap: New coach Ariana Grande kicks off blind auditions [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

A new era of “The Voice” began on Monday night with superstar Ariana Grande joining the Season 21 coaching panel of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. (Ariana has replaced Nick Jonas, who is taking a hiatus after coaching Seasons 18 and 20.) The blind auditions kicked off with several worthy artists, but did any of them stand out as potential winners? In terms of championship wins, Blake leads with eight, followed by Kelly with three and John with one. So how did the two-hour season premiere play out on September 20? SEEEverything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Below,...
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Watch Ariana Grande's First Chair Turn of Season 21! (Exclusive)

Ariana Grande might be the newest coach on The Voice -- but she's more than ready to land the best season 21 singers on her team!. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the first blind audition from Monday's season premiere, registered nurse Vaughn Mugol wows the coaches with his soulful rendition of Ed Sheeran's "The A Team," earning chair turns from Ariana, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson & John Legend Warn Ariana Grande to 'Never Trust' Blake Shelton in Hilarious 'Voice' Teaser

Ariana Grande is set to make her debut on season 21 of The Voice on Sept. 20, and her fellow coaches -- Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton -- are ready to offer up some valuable advice before her appearance. In a promo clip for the upcoming season, Clarkson, Legend and Shelton recorded selfie videos listing helpful tips so Grande can make it through the season in one piece.
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Voice Season 21: Ariana Grande Reveals Hidden Talent!

The Voice season 21 premieres September 20 on NBC. But fans won’t have to wait until the first episode to discover new coach Ariana Grande’s hidden talents. Another coach on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson, just spilled the news about the unexpected skills owned by Grande. Find out all about Ariana’s mystery talents plus more on The Voice Season 21 below!
TV & VIDEOS
startattle.com

Peedy Chavis The Voice 2021 Audition “Heartbreak Hotel” Elvis Presley, Season 21

Peedy Chavis performs “Heartbreak Hotel” by Elvis Presley, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Audition. Startattle.com – The Voice. Peedy Chavis The Voice 2021 Audition “Heartbreak Hotel” Elvis Presley, Season 21. Peedy Chavis “Heartbreak Hotel” The Voice Audition 2021. Show: The Voice. Season: The Voice 2021 (Season 21) Host: Carson Daly.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy