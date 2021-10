Writing good poetry (whatever that means) can be intimidating. But reading good poetry, well that's just fuel for the soul. I've been an avid reader and writer of this literary style for as long as I can remember, and have spent the better part of the last year re-acquainting myself with the creative outlet I'd cast aside due to career and life pursuits. But after immersing myself into a reading practice, I've discovered a number of poets — both new and old — I'd love to share with you, dear reader.

