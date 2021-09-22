Community Raises $6K+ For Family Of York Man Who Died 20 Days After Tragic Hotel Accident

A man has died 20 days after a workplace accident, according to the York County Coroner.

Cody Wilson, 34, of Lower Windsor Township, died at WellSpan York Hospital on Sept 19 at 7:34 a.m.

He was injured during a scaffolding collapse while working for Caretti Inc. at Yorktowne Hotel located at 48 East Market Street in York City on Aug. 31 at 1:51 p.m.

Wilson fell 50 feet resulting in injuries to his vertebrae, head and legs.

His injuries required multiple surgeries.

His friends are also rallying for his family by supporting a GoFundMe campaign page which is raising funds to cover the hospital and as well as support his family.

The campaign has raised over $6,900 of its $10,000 goal as on Tuesday night.

His cause of death was revealed to be blunt force injuries to the Head caused by a workplace fall, and the manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner on Tuesday.

Wilson is survived by his wife Jessie, their four children, their extended family and many friends.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released at the time of publication.

His wife had taken time off work to be with him as he was recovering.

The GoFundMe campaign remains active to help his family through this difficult time.

"It is with great sadness I am sharing that Cody has passed away due to his injuries from the scaffolding accident at the Yorktowne Hotel. Please continue to pray for his family and friends during this time of loss. Fly high Cody Wilson you will be missed by many."

If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign you can do so here.

