Montana State

'More than a fitness center': Montana State University breaks ground on Student Wellness Center

By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 12 ceremonial shovelfuls of dirt, Montana State University’s new student wellness center is one step closer to a concrete reality. Student leaders and university administrators during a groundbreaking Tuesday on the northwest lawn of the fitness center celebrated the start to the 150,000-square-foot construction project that will expand the current center on Grant Street.

#Mental Health First Aid#Construction Project#Student Wellness Center#Mmw Architects#Rdg Planning And Design#Jackson Contracting Group

