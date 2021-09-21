CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills (9/26/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

By Tanner McGrath
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills Matchup Preview (9/26/21) The 1-1 Washington Football Team will take their talents to Western New York in Week 3, as they prepare to play the 1-1 Buffalo Bills. These two teams have played five times since 2000, with Buffalo winning four of the five...

