Washington Football Team vs. Buffalo Bills (9/26/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants Matchup Preview (9/26/21) Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants Matchup Preview (9/26/21) Atlanta travels up the east coast to face the New York Giants, and hopefully, secure its first win. Both teams have struggled thus far in the season and are 0-2 through two weeks. However, the Giants should have beaten the Washington Football Team on the road, but an offsides call on a field goal attempt gave Washington’s kicker a second chance. He did not miss again. Atlanta has struggled more than New York, but there are still plenty of areas of opportunity for the Giants. New York’s defense needs to be more consistent. The Giants let backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke drop 30 points on them. For as much potential as Heinicke has, Matt Ryan and other quarterbacks of his stature pose much more of a threat. If New York cleans up some defensive issues, then I like its chances. Daniel Jones will also need to take advantage of this matchup. The Falcons’ defense can’t hold a candlestick to Washington or Denver’s defenses; therefore, he should theoretically have a big game. When Jones shows consistency, everyone else gains confidence. Atlanta’s entire game plan should be to outscore New York. The Giants’ offense has not been reliable for several years, and Atlanta needs to capitalize by just trying to score every time it has the ball. This game could very possibly come down to whoever has the ball last, as a high-scoring game is in the cards.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO