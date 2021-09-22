California now has nation’s lowest virus transmission rate
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has the lowest coronavirus transmission rate of any state following a sharp decline in cases and hospitalizations after a summer surge. The nation's most populous state is the only one experiencing "substantial" coronavirus transmission, the second-highest level on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's color-coded map. So is Puerto Rico. In all other U.S. states, virus transmission is labeled as "high," defined as 100 or more cases per 100,000 people in the last week.
