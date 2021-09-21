Editorial: Woodson Terrace officers keep Bull Connor's legacy alive
Somehow, all of the lessons from 1960s Alabama to 2020 Minneapolis about race-based law enforcement were lost on three white Woodson Terrace police officers as they tried to make an unarmed Black man submit to their will on Monday. Video by a passerby showed the officers releasing an attack dog to rip repeatedly into the suspect’s leg, just like Birmingham’s infamous public safety chief, Bull Connor, did in the 1960s to deter Blacks from marching for equal rights.www.stltoday.com
