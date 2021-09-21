CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teamsters leave Airgas Ventura after year-long battle with employees trying to oust them

By Bethany Blankley
thecentersquare.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Airgas USA employee Angel Herrera and his coworkers sought to end union control at their workplace for well over a year. They won after Teamsters Local 848 officials filed documents recently with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to end the union's monopoly bargaining power over all workers at the Airgas Glass Welding and Safety Products facility in Ventura, California.

