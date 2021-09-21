New Hampshire House speaker files bill to block vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire House Speaker Sherman Packard is working on legislation that would ban state or local enforcement of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Packard, a Londonderry Republican, said his office is working on a bill that is aimed at blunting the impact of President Joe Biden's new federal vaccine requirements to "prevent federal overreach, protect our citizens and prevent worker shortages should this mandate take place."www.thecentersquare.com
