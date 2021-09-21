CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
STEVE DeSHAZO: If Washington Nationals hope to rebuild, it has to start in Fredericksburg

By Steve DeShazo
Free Lance-Star
 7 days ago

If honeymoons were predictive of the health of a marriage, there likely would be few divorces. The Fredericksburg Nationals’ first season in their new home was, by most measuring sticks, a genuine success. A hungry fan base turned out in record numbers; the weather was usually tolerable (even in the dog days of August); and the players rarely gave less than their best efforts, even as the losses mounted.

