CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Rest In Peace, Vehicles With Manual Transmissions?

By Brian Cohen
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The United States of America is actually one of the odder countries of the world pertaining to driving: it is one of the few nations that still does not use the metric system as its mainstream method of measurements; it contains vast amounts of wide highways and enormous parking lots; “drive-thru” establishments seem ubiquitous; and a copious majority of vehicles which are driven in this country are equipped with automatic transmissions.

thegate.boardingarea.com

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
BUSINESS
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor Vehicles#Manual Transmissions#Americans#Ferrari#Lamborghini
Best Life

This Is the Most Stolen Car in the U.S., According to Data

When you purchase a new vehicle, it's only natural to consider certain factors like style, quality, and safety—and, of course, it has to fit your budget. One thing you may not always take into account, but might want to start thinking about before your next automobile purchase, is how likely it is for your new vehicle to be the target of car thieves. Is the model you have your eye on the most stolen car in the U.S.?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
BoardingArea

Disney Cruises Safer Than Theme Parks?, New COVID Travel Rules For Flights To US, 25 Best Cities Of 2022, 3 Dead In Amtrak Derailment & More- Travel News!

T+L: Ongoing Volcanic Eruption in Canary Islands Disrupts Flights- See the Footage. Fodor’s wonders Are Disney’s Cruise Lines Actually Safer Than Their Theme Parks?. NPR writes Scientists Trained Cows Where To Pee. It Could Help The Environment. Smarter Travel shares New COVID-19 Travel Rules Announced for Flights Into the US.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BoardingArea

Introduction: Guatemala, A Coffee Lover’s Paradise

Welcome to my next trip report, which will recount my recent trip to Guatemala. You know what surprised me the most? The coffee was simply fabulous everywhere I went. If you’re a coffee aficionado, that alone is reason enough to visit Guatemala. For The Love Of Coffee: My Trip To...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

140K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy