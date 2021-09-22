Rest In Peace, Vehicles With Manual Transmissions?
The United States of America is actually one of the odder countries of the world pertaining to driving: it is one of the few nations that still does not use the metric system as its mainstream method of measurements; it contains vast amounts of wide highways and enormous parking lots; “drive-thru” establishments seem ubiquitous; and a copious majority of vehicles which are driven in this country are equipped with automatic transmissions.thegate.boardingarea.com
