Colorado’s economy is growing despite fewer overall workers, state budgetary analysts said Tuesday. In the quarterly economic forecast, analysts said they expect the state legislature to have $15.3 billion to spend out of the General Fund (which covers education and health care spending, among other areas) for the fiscal year that ends June 30. That’s a 7.2% increase from last fiscal year, and the analysts forecast increases of about 4% in each of the next two fiscal years.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO