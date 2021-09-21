Editorial: Patricia and Mark 'I'd do it again' McCloskey have earned law license suspension
Whatever tough-talking, populist-pandering nonsense Mark McCloskey tells voters in his U.S. Senate bid, the St. Louis personal-injury lawyer pleaded guilty to a crime after recklessly wielding a gun at protesters marching peacefully past his home last year. And he said he’d do it again. That makes a question before the Missouri Supreme Court an easy one: Both McCloskey and his wife, law partner and fellow pretend-Rambo Patricia McCloskey, should have their law licenses suspended.www.stltoday.com
