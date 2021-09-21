CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clallam County, WA

How Clallam County picks its governors, presidents

By Samuel Wonacott
 7 days ago
Clallam County, Wash., knows how to pick a winner – at least when it comes to presidential politics. Every four years, going back to 1980, it has voted for the winning presidential candidate, making it the county with the longest record of anticipating the country’s next commander-in-chief – whether Republican or Democrat. That puts Clallam County at odds with Washington, a state that hasn’t selected a Republican presidential candidate since 1984. While Clallam has voted Republican in six of the last 11 presidential elections, Washington has voted Republican in only two.

