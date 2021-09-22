‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Gets First Teaser

Before The Tragedy of Macbeth opened this year’s New York Film Festival, director Joel Coen confessed that the cast and crew had gone into the Shakespeare adaptation scornful of the old superstition that mentioning the play by name would bring on disaster. Then March 13, 2020, arrived, and their production ground to a halt alongside much of the world’s activity, and by the time shooting started up again, everyone was assiduously referring to what they were making as The Tragedy and to the characters played by Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as “the Thane of Cawdor and his wife.” The Scottish curse, it seems, isn’t unique to the stage, or maybe The Tragedy of Macbeth was susceptible because of how it evokes that stage, shot in black-and-white on stark interior sets that are more like the idea of a castle, or a road, or a misty field, than actual places. It’s not a filmed play, but it does feel like it takes place in some infernal theater of the soul where the original work has been reduced to its bleached bones in an attempt to find its essence.

