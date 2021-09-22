CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook Looks to Carve Out Market for Mobile Video-Chat Device

By Bloomberg News
itprotoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. introduced a portable version of its Portal video-chat device, looking to provide a more mobile alternative to Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa hardware and other so-called smart speakers. The product, called the Portal Go, has a 10-inch screen, 12-megapixel front camera and speakers. It also has a rechargeable...

www.itprotoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
tmonews.com

T-Mobile will soon offer in-store device repairs

Good news to all T-Mobile customers. Starting November 1st, T-Mobile will be accepting in-store same-day device repairs across the country. This will be available for customers with Protection<360> at 500 T-Mobile stores. This is the first time that T-Mobile will offer in-store repairs and service locations in their stores. If...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best phone plans in 2021: T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and more

Getting the best phone plan for your needs can be tricky. All three of the major carriers in the U.S. market their plans so heavily, that it can be tricky to know which plan is actually the best. That’s not to mention the fact that there are dozens of MVNO carriers in the country that use the big networks, and often offer lower prices. But at what cost? There are a number of things to consider before you sign up to a new phone plan. Perhaps the first you’ll need to consider is your location, and where you plan on using the...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Android Device#Facebook Inc#Portal#Amazon Com Inc#Apple Inc#Microsoft Teams#Bluejeans#Webex
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Surpasses 1 Billion Monthly Active Users

TikTok touted that it has surpassed 1 billion monthly active users, representing a 45 percent increase compared to last year, the company said on Monday. The video-sharing platform, owned by ByteDance, last hit 689 million monthly active users in July 2020. Earlier this year, TikTok also surpassed more than 3 million downloads of its app, making it the fifth non-game app after WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Facebook and Instagram to make that achievement, according to the analytics firm Sensor Tower. “On behalf of the TikTok team, I want to say thank you,” TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas said. “Wherever you are in the world, we definitely couldn’t do this without you.” In contrast, Facebook disclosed 2.9 billion monthly active users as of the end of June. And, while not a direct comparison, Twitter said it had 206 million monetizable daily active users, as of its latest earnings results in July.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Messenger From Facebook: How to Use the J Balvin Chat Theme

Messenger From Facebook released a new chat theme inspired by recording artist J Balvin. When users activate the J Balvin theme in a chat, that chat will have a cloudy sky in the background, and its emoji will automatically switch to the cloud emoji.
INTERNET
CNET

T-Mobile CFO reportedly calls out Samsung for device shortages

T-Mobile executive vice president and chief financial officer Peter Osvaldik reportedly isn't pleased with Samsung for its mobile supply shortages. "Samsung has really fallen behind the eight ball relative to other OEMs on the global supply chain issue," Osvaldik said during a BofA Securities investor event, according to a Wednesday report by Fierce Wireless. "A lot of our customer base are also very significant Samsung lovers." He lamented that the company's S Series smartphones are in "very short supply."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
martechseries.com

Taboola Partners with Xiaomi to Power Recommendations Globally Across More Than 100 Million Mobile Devices in 60 Markets

Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced its partnership with Xiaomi on powering recommendations across Xiaomi’s smartphones with Taboola News. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with John Byrne, Head of Product at 7th Minute. Taboola News brings...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Top 5 mobile devices of 2021

It’s amazing what our phones can do and how essential they are to our everyday lives. It seems every year there are improvements and it’s tough to keep track of which device has made the greatest strides. And while many of us are loyal to our brands, it’s always refreshing...
NFL
SPY

Amazon Is Bringing Back the Home Security Drone and Introducing a Whole New Line of Household Robots

Ready or not, Amazon’s autonomous flying drone is ready for takeoff. The Ring Always Home Cam is a flying drone and security camera that can independently patrol your home while you’re away, and it’s just one of the new robots Amazon is rolling out to the world. Amazon hosted a virtual event on Tuesday, September 28 to reveal an array of new gadgets and services. For your smart home, there’s the new Echo Show 15. For parents, the ‘Hey, Disney!’ voice assistant brings the House of Mouse to your Alexa speaker. For home security, the newly updated Ring cameras can now...
ELECTRONICS
NBC New York

Facebook Announces New Portal Video-Calling Devices, Portal for Business Service

Facebook unveiled the third generation of its Portal video-calling devices, including the portable $199 Portal Go. Facebook also announced Portal for Business, a service for small and mid-size businesses that will allow them to purchase, deploy and remotely manage Portal devices for their workers. Facebook unveiled Tuesday the third generation...
RETAIL
velillum.com

The Benefits Of Facebook Marketing & Remarketing

If your business is currently looking for two of the most powerful digital marketing tools that are currently available, then you need to look towards Facebook marketing and marketing. The benefits for both of these is that you get to reach your target audience and when you think about the number of people that use Facebook every single day, it should make sense to use Facebook when you want to spend your digital advertising budget. If you’re not completely up-to-date with these two marketing tools then let me explain further. Facebook marketing allows you to use their platform for your advertisements and it allows you to keep control over the customers that you want to reach, the method in which you want to reach them with and how much money that you want to spend. Facebook remarketing is targeting the customers that already visited your website and so these are the customers that you want to target.
INTERNET
Gadget Flow

Facebook Portal Plus video-calling device has a tilting HD display & high-fidelity audio

Stay focused on the people and tasks that matter with the Facebook Portal Plus video-calling device. This gadget provides a dedicated device for videoconferences when working from home or to connect with friends and family around the world. Use it for calls on Messenger, WhatsApp, and Zoom. Moreover, it features a tilting 14-inch HD display to capture every important moment. So you don’t need to adjust yourself—just move the camera. Furthermore, accompany your video calls with high-fidelity audio to ensure that everyone hears you clearly. Or use the two 5-watt speakers to connect to your phone for playing music. Furthermore, the Facebook Portal Plus’s Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms to ensure that you’re always in frame. It’ll even adjust and widen if someone enters the room to keep everyone in view. Finally, with Alexa compatibility, you can see who’s at your door, track packages, and more hands-free.
TECHNOLOGY
Tidbits

Center Stage Keeps You in the Video Chat Frame

Apple makes a smart speaker, the HomePod mini, but not a “smart display” similar to those sold by Amazon, Google, and Facebook that add a screen for visual information and video calls. I once lamented this. How cool would it be to have a HomePod with a touchscreen, working like...
ELECTRONICS
thurrott.com

EU to Require USB-C for Mobile Devices

Despite Apple’s complaints, the European Union is ready to introduce legislation that will require device makers to use USB-C as a common charging solution. “Today, the Commission takes an important step against e-waste and consumer inconvenience, caused by the prevalence of different, incompatible chargers for electronic devices,” an EU press release explains. “Years of working with industry on a voluntary approach already brought down the number of mobile phone chargers from 30 to 3 within the last decade, but could not deliver a complete solution. The Commission is now putting forward legislation to establish a common charging solution for all relevant devices.”
CELL PHONES
itprotoday.com

Microsoft Amps Up Hardware Push With 5G Phone, Pro Laptop

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. introduced an end-to-end revamp of its Surface devices, including an update to its popular two-in-one laptop models, part of a push to be a bigger force in computer hardware. The new lineup, unveiled at an event Wednesday, refreshes three of its hybrid laptop-tablet devices, adds 5G...
COMPUTERS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Facebook introduces two new Portal devices

You probably use your laptop or mobile device when doing your video calls, whether you’re at home/in the office or you’re on the go. But in case you needed to add another device to your collection and you’re a Facebook fan, they do have video calling devices called Portal. They have now introduced two new devices, the Portal Go which is their “first-ever portable Portal” and the Portal+, the newest generation for their original Portal device. They’re now available for pre-order and will ship by October 2021.
CELL PHONES
itprotoday.com

AMD Captures Historic-Best 16% of Server CPU Market Share

Competition in the market for high-performance semiconductors targeting data center workloads is red hot, according to the latest Data Center Server Market Tracker from research group Omdia. (Omdia is owned by Informa, which publishes Data Center Knowledge.) In the server CPU market, AMD scored its best-ever quarter from a market...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy