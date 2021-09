Catriona Galvin contributed to every one of her team’s goals, as scored four of them and assisted on two others to lead Pitman past Penns Grove, 6-1, in Pitman. Megan Wehlen and Madison Peek also scored for Pitman, which improved to 6-1-2. A’Mani Taylor scored for Penns Grove, which fell...

PITMAN, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO