Gulfstream Park Results Sunday September 19th, 2021

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — After nearly a century, Arlington International Racecourse is closing, after the racetrack held its final races on Saturday. A sell-out crowd watched the final races on Saturday, coming from all over to reminisce and enjoy the final run of the horses. “For most folks, it’s a sad day, because of this fabulous facility, and the level of service that people receive when they’re here,” Arlington Racecourse President Tony Petrillo said. “But for me personally, I feel very blessed to have been able to work here, and meet so many people through they walk through the doors, and...

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO