Twice the Schmack: Twins bring combination of talent to South Central volleyball
UNION MILLS – The competitiveness between the Schmack twins essentially started at birth, when Ella was born four minutes ahead of Riley. “I think it’s easier that we’re not on the court at the same time,” said Riley, a defensive specialist who actually rotates in for her sister Ella, a right side. “She’s like the firecracker. She’s more, right in the moment, she’s going to scream in your face. We’re definitely our own person.”www.lpheralddispatch.com
Comments / 0