Twice the Schmack: Twins bring combination of talent to South Central volleyball

The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad started on fire, then cooled in a 3-1 loss to Chariton on Tuesday night. The Sabers won set one keyed by an 11-0 run to take control 25-16, but fell in the next three sets 25-18, 25-14, and 25-20. Sophie Lyle and Jillian French had five kills each and Kenzyn Roberts had nine digs. French, Roberts and Jetta Sterner told KNIA/KRLS Sports they just needed to do some of the little things better to have had a chance.

CHARITON, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO