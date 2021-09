America’s unions are clear and undaunted: Pathway to citizenship needed for a just recovery. WASHINGTON, D.C. (Sept. 21, 2021) — The AFL-CIO and its affiliate union leaders from all sectors of the economy are making it clear: Congress has a historic opportunity to create good jobs and a clear pathway to citizenship for millions of working families, and we expect it to deliver. Immigrants have been, and will continue to be, key to the economic growth and recovery of this country. After nearly 35 years of enforcement-only immigration policies, Congress must finally act to expand rights and protections through broad citizenship provisions. The best way to strengthen our democracy and our economy is by empowering workers, with no exclusions, and the time to do that is now.

IMMIGRATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO