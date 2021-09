An exciting NASCAR Cup Series season is hitting the home stretch as the racing playoffs are now in full swing. Heading into Saturday night’s NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway, 16 drivers were still in playoff contention. When the dust settled in Bristol, Tennesse Saturday evening, there were only 12 remaining in the hun for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. The exciting Saturday night race eliminated four drivers who now turn their attention to competition in the 2022 season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO