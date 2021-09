The National Inventors Hall of Fame has been around for nearly five decades but hasn’t included any Black women in its ranks — until now. Engineer Marian Croak and the late ophthalmologist Patricia Bath will make history as part of the next cohort of inductees, the nonprofit announced this past week. They are the first Black female inventors to receive this honor, which has been bestowed on some 600 other innovators both living and dead.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO