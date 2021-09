Bellinger (ribs) may be able to resume swinging a bat this weekend, Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue reports. Bellinger was placed on the10-day injured list with a non-displaced left rib fracture Tuesday, though the team had been on the fence about whether he needed an IL stint prior to the move. He could head to the team's spring-training site to log at-bats if he is able to take swings comfortably in the coming days. There seems to be a good chance that the 26-year-old will be able to make it back to the active roster before the end of the regular season, but he won't be eligible to return until Tuesday.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO