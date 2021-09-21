CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

An outrage at America's border

By Patrice Lawrence
 7 days ago
The White House will be hard-pressed to explain or defend horrifying images of Border Patrol officials appearing to chase and confront asylum seekers, largely from Haiti, whose only offense was to seek refuge in America after fleeing a country torn by political violence and natural disasters, writes Patrice Lawrence. It could be making a strong statement in favor of due process and dignity by allowing for an orderly asylum process, which is the migrants' right. Instead, it has opted for mass expulsions of vulnerable people.

