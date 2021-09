Elaina Grenz had a hat trick for River Dell in its 7-0 win over West Milford in Oradell. Brianna Azevedo generated two goals and three assists, Mia Acierno and Megan Fisher each scored once, Evelyn Vidal dished out two assists and Athena Intorre posted one. Fisher, Kiera Caslin and Kasey Ziegler combined on the shutout for River Dell (4-2).

WEST MILFORD, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO