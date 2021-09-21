ESPN's Paul Finebaum says FSU's Mike Norvell has lost all credibility

It hasn't been a great start for Mike Norvell's second season in Tallahassee. The 'Noles are now 0-3, the first time since 1976. After Florida State's third straight loss of the season and it being to Wake Forest, ESPN host Paul Finebaum had a few things to say about the FSU football program. He believes that he's seen the Seminoles go through something like this before in the past with a previous coaching staff.