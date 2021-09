ST PAUL, Minn. — The state of Minnesota is ready to begin providing COVID-19 booster shots for those who meet a list of requirements. Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that after guidance was issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, Minnesotans who meet one of the qualifying criteria below can receive a third dose of Pfizer vaccine, if six months have passed since their last dose.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO