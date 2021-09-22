CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-22 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Baldwin County through 1115 AM CDT At 1018 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout near Dauphin Island, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fort Morgan. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mobile Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dauphin Island through 1045 AM CDT At 1016 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout near Dauphin Island, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dauphin Island. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Galveston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 11:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Galveston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Galveston County through 130 PM CDT At 1252 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Texas City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Texas City, Dickinson and San Leon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bexar A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bexar County through 1000 PM CDT At 912 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Helotes, or 12 miles northwest of San Antonio, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain, Leon Springs, The Dominion, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Sea World, Timberwood Park, Grey Forest, Fiesta Texas and Scenic Oaks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 00:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Accomack and northern Northampton Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1208 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Exmore, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Exmore, Nassawadox, Willis Wharf, Wachapreague, Painter, Keller, Birdsnest, Jamesville, Silver Beach, Wardtown, Franktown, Pungoteague and Quinby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bandera; Kerr A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Bandera and southeastern Kerr Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 928 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Medina, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medina, Kerrville, Camp Verde, Kerrville-Schreiner Park and Center Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Kendall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kendall, northwestern Bexar and southwestern Comal Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1109 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cross Mountain, or 9 miles south of Boerne, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Boerne, Selma, San Antonio Int Airport, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain, Guadalupe River State Park, Smithson Valley, The Dominion, Kreutzberg, Government Canyon State Natural Area and Timberwood Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 00:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Accomack and northern Northampton Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1208 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Exmore, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Exmore, Nassawadox, Willis Wharf, Wachapreague, Painter, Keller, Birdsnest, Jamesville, Silver Beach, Wardtown, Franktown, Pungoteague and Quinby. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Milam, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Milam; Robertson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Robertson and Milam Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 935 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cameron, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rockdale, Cameron, Hearne, Calvert, Bremond and Milano. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MILAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Comal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kendall, northwestern Bexar and west central Comal Counties through 1100 PM CDT At 1010 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cross Mountain, or 9 miles southeast of Boerne, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Antonio, Boerne, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Shavano Park, Cross Mountain, Guadalupe River State Park, Leon Springs, The Dominion, Kreutzberg, Bergheim, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Timberwood Park, Grey Forest, Cascade Caverns, Anhalt, Specht Store, Fiesta Texas and Scenic Oaks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COMAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Utah Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Utah Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds have decreased below advisory criteria across the Utah Valley. Therefore, the Wind Advisory has been allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kerr by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kerr A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Kerr County through 1130 PM CDT At 1040 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kerr Wildlife Management Area, or 17 miles north of Vanderpool, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ingram, Hunt, Mountain Home, Kerr Wildlife Management Area and Waltonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KERR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Comal, Hays, Travis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Comal; Hays; Travis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Hays, south central Travis and northeastern Comal Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wimberley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Canyon Lake, Woodcreek, Bear Creek, Onion Creek, Driftwood, Shady Hollow, Manchaca, Mountain City, San Leanna, Hays, Creedmoor, Hunter and Hays City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hays, Travis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hays; Travis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Hays, south central Travis and northeastern Comal Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 940 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wimberley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, Canyon Lake, Woodcreek, Bear Creek, Onion Creek, Driftwood, Shady Hollow, Manchaca, Mountain City, San Leanna, Hays, Creedmoor, Hunter and Hays City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HAYS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kimble, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kimble; Mason A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kimble and southwestern Mason Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1028 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southeast of London, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Kimble and southwestern Mason Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 00:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Northampton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Northampton County through 130 AM EDT At 1257 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nassawadox, or 10 miles northeast of Cape Charles, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastville, Machipongo and Birdsnest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Spokane Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-28 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Spokane Area A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Spokane County through 915 PM PDT At 842 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Spokane Valley, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rockford, Mica and Valleyford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FERRY COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 01:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-29 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until further notice. * At 12:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.4 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage during the middle of next week..
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bryan, Love, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-28 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Lake Texoma, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Bryan; Love; Marshall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Bryan, east central Love and central Marshall Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1029 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Willis, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Durant, Kingston, Colbert, Achille, Silo, Mead, Hendrix, Cartwright, Woodville, Lebanon, Willis, Little City, Lake Texoma, Calera and Mcbride. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, OK

