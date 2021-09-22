Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-28 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Kendall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kendall, northwestern Bexar and southwestern Comal Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1109 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cross Mountain, or 9 miles south of Boerne, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Boerne, Selma, San Antonio Int Airport, Leon Valley, Helotes, Fair Oaks Ranch, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain, Guadalupe River State Park, Smithson Valley, The Dominion, Kreutzberg, Government Canyon State Natural Area and Timberwood Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO