CNN10 - 9/22/21

Natural disasters, tropical diseases, and other climate-related crises have prompted public health officials in Texas (and several other states) to issue a warning. After all, climate change has the unprecedented potential to make several regions of the United States uninhabitable.
New York (CNN Buisness) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers that the federal government will likely run out of cash and extraordinary measures by October 18 unless Congress raises the debt ceiling. The new estimate from Yellen raises the risk that the United States could default on its debt...
(CNN) — It's a game of chicken with the global economy. The United States is heading for a cliff over the need for Congress to lift the ceiling on how much the US government can borrow. If things go wrong, the reverberations will be felt far beyond US shores. Since...
A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — Energy prices are skyrocketing around the world, with major consequences for markets as investors worry about the state of the economic recovery. What's...
New York (CNN Business) — Americans should brace for sticker shock on home heating costs as temperatures drop this fall and winter. Prices for natural gas, the most common way to heat homes and a leading fuel source for generating electricity, have surged more than 180% over the past 12 months to $5.90 per million British thermal units. Natural gas hasn't been this expensive since February 2014.
New York (CNN Business) — The US stock market took it on the chin again Tuesday, plummeting on worries about sustained high inflation that pushed bond yields higher. The debt ceiling debate raging in Washington didn't help market sentiment either. The Dow (INDU) dropped some 600 points at its low-point,...
(CNN) — Americans and Europeans may want to get off carbon-emitting fossil fuels, but they're still hooked on the stuff and getting off it is going to be painful and expensive. Europe is becoming the focus of an all-out energy crunch causing blackouts and factory stoppages there -- but that's...
(CNN) — In his victory speech after the 2020 election, Joe Biden said this: "I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn't see red and blue states, but a United States." Roughly nine months into his presidency, however, red states and blue...
Youth climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg chastized global leaders Tuesday for failing to meet funding pledges and for delivering too much “blah blah blah’’ as climate change wreaks havoc around the world.They even cast doubt on the intentions behind a youth climate gathering where they were speaking in Milan Four hundred climate activists from 180 countries were invited to Italy’s financial capital for a three-day Youth4Climate summit that will send its recommendations to a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow Scotland, that begins Oct. 31. But participants are demanding more accountability from leaders and...
Top senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party warned Tuesday that the US relationship with Brazil would be at risk if President Jair Bolsonaro does not respect democratic norms in October 2022 elections.
The far-right leader, one of the leading international allies of Donald Trump, has warned that Brazil could see scenes reminiscent of the January 6 mob violence in Washington by supporters of the former US president's false claims of election fraud.
In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, four Democratic senators said that disruption in Brazil's democracy "would jeopardize the very foundation" of relations between the Western Hemisphere's two most populous nations.
"We urge you to make clear that the United States supports Brazil's democratic institutions, and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have serious consequences," said the senators including Dick Durbin, the chamber's number two Democrat, and Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines announced Tuesday that only 593 of its workers face dismissal for not complying with the requirement to get a Covid-19 vaccine. That is less than 1% of its 67,000 US workers who are covered by the rule. About 2,000 other employees, or less...
New York (CNN Business) — The V-shaped recovery in the oil patch continues to take even the biggest bulls on Wall Street by surprise. Goldman Sachs ramped up its already optimistic forecast on Sunday, calling for Brent crude to hit $90 a barrel by the end of the year. That's up from its previous call for $80.
The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
Voters in Berlin backed a controversial proposal for the Berlin city government to take over about 240,000 apartments worth billions from corporate owners to curb sharply rising rents in the German capital.The count of Sunday's referendum showed that 56.4% of voters were in favor of the expropriation measure, while 39% were opposed, German news agency dpa reported on Monday.The nonbinding referendum forces the Berlin city government to consider expropriating big, corporate landlords in a radical move to cool one of Germany’s hottest real estate markets, where rents have become unaffordable for many residents in recent years.The proposal would...
US and EU officials will hold two days of high-level meetings in Pittsburgh this week in an effort to repair relations damaged under the administration of Donald Trump and boost cooperation on technology issues. There could be a lot riding on the Pittsburgh meeting, beyond the official agenda.
As conservative political groups mobilize to ban in schools what they call critical race theory, one prominent backer of Republican causes and candidates is notably absent.Leaders in the network built by the billionaire Koch family say they oppose government bans and efforts to recall school board members over teaching about race and history in schools. While they note they don't agree with the ideas at the center of the fight, they argue the government bans, now enacted in 11 states, stifle debate essential to democracy. “Using government to ban ideas, even those we disagree with, is also counter to...
China's ambitious foreign infrastructure push has saddled poor nations with "hidden debt" worth $385 billion, and more than a third of the projects have been hit by alleged corruption scandals and protests, a study said Wednesday.
Research from international development research lab AidData said that opaque deals with state banks and companies under President Xi Jinping's flagship investment drive -- the Belt and Road Initiative -- has left dozens of lower income governments strapped with debt that isn't on their balance sheets.
China has invested more than $843 billion to build roads, bridges, ports and hospitals in some 163 nations since the programme was announced in 2013, including many countries across Africa and Central Asia.
Nearly 70 percent of this money has been lent to state banks or joint ventures between Chinese businesses and local partners in countries that were already deeply indebted to Beijing, AidData executive director Brad Parks told AFP.
(CNN) — The Biden administration Monday morning took steps to save the Obama-era DACA program that shields hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has been the subject of ongoing litigation since it was established in...
The two parties that are expected to determine who will become Germany's next chancellor have started talks to bridge their differences and declared that they got off to a good start.Sunday's parliamentary election left Germany's traditional big parties effectively needing the support of the third- and fourth-placed parties, the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats, to take the top job after outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s 16-year reign.The two smaller parties decided to talk to each other first before entertaining advances from bigger suitors. While they have some common ground, they have traditionally belonged to rival ideological camps...
Comments / 0