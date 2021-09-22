Elrich leaning against a county employee vaccine mandate, but will require weekly testing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Over the weekend, Montgomery County compiled a chart that shows what percentage of county employees are partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The chart, which is broken down by department, reveals that the Department of Human Resources is currently in the lead with 96.4 percent of its staff fully vaxed. The County Council, Department of Public Libraries, and County Attorney's Office also have more than 90 percent of staff fully vaxed.