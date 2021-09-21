IMPAIRED OPERATOR ARRESTED ON GUN CHARGES AND TRAFFICKING CRACK AND HEROIN

WILDWOOD — A city man was arrested on drug and weapons charges last week after he was found to have been in possession of a handgun during a fight, police said Thursday. At 11:24 a.m. Sept. 8, police received several calls reporting a physical altercation in the 200 block of East Burk Avenue, the department said in a news release. Police were also told that one person involved in the fight was armed with a handgun.

13 DAYS AGO