The NFL is back with a new season kicking off recently. Along with its resumption, football card collectors are also in the thick of things by keeping a close eye on exciting developments. One such example is when the Dallas Cowboys faced the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in their first game of the season. While the Bucs escaped with a narrow win, the big story of this game was the return of the Cowboys’ quarterback, Dak Prescott, after missing last season with an ankle injury.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO